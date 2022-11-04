Who is the Top Investor In Grifols S.A. (GRFS)?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -43.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is 2.70% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -37.32% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -50.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.49%.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.31%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has around 27584 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Distance from 52-week low is 11.73% and -52.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 694.92M, and float is at 548.28M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.43% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -7.64% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -36.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.