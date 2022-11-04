Who is the Top Investor In Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)?

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) is -81.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.04 and a high of $54.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 19.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is -20.14% and -28.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -10.93% at the moment leaves the stock -58.52% off its SMA200. HCAT registered -86.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.23%.

The stock witnessed a -31.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.12%, and is -19.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $390.70M and $265.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.83% and -86.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.67M, and float is at 53.11M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Llewelyn Linda, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $9.53 per share for a total of $6175.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55217.0 shares.

Health Catalyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Llewelyn Linda (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 648 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.99 per share for $7122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55865.0 shares of the HCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Burton Daniel D. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 90,750 shares at an average price of $10.99 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 703,062 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -51.69% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 10.74% higher over the same period. Premier Inc. (PINC) is -23.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.