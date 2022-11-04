Who is the Top Investor In SAP SE (SAP)?

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is -33.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.22 and a high of $149.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $93.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.48% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.72% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.69, the stock is 3.18% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. SAP registered -37.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.61%.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

SAP SE (SAP) has around 112632 employees, a market worth around $115.04B and $30.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.25 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.50% and -37.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

SAP SE (SAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SAP SE (SAP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SAP SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year

SAP SE (SAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.15%.

SAP SE (SAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -56.36% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -51.69% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -21.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.