Who is the Top Investor In Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is -2.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $22.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -34.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.84, the stock is 13.13% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.45% off its SMA200. SKT registered -11.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.90%.

The stock witnessed a 27.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.05%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $439.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.82 and Fwd P/E is 26.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.14% and -16.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.63M, and float is at 101.72M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REDDIN THOMAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REDDIN THOMAS sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $19.20 per share for a total of $96000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40654.0 shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that REDDIN THOMAS (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45654.0 shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR (SVP, CAO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.25 for $34500.0. The insider now directly holds 45,894 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -18.94% lower over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -15.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.