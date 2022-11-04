Who is the Top Investor In TIM S.A. (TIMB)?

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) is 16.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $15.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIMB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $17.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.32% off the consensus price target high of $20.61 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.33, the stock is 12.05% and 14.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 5.88% off its SMA200. TIMB registered 24.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.18%.

The stock witnessed a 14.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.05%, and is 9.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has around 9156 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.38% and -13.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TIM S.A. (TIMB) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.40% this year

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 484.09M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 0.43%.