Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $20.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -10.15% and -9.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. XHR registered -26.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.92%.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is -16.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $870.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.08. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.90% and -30.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.35M, and float is at 113.54M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOOM BARRY A N. SEC filings show that BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BLOOM BARRY A N sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.09 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the XHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, BLOOM BARRY A N disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.10 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 267,741 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -15.96% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -41.04% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -28.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.