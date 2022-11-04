Yext Inc. (YEXT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is -46.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.9% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 11.63% and 15.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -4.79% off its SMA200. YEXT registered -57.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.73%.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.74%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $670.41M and $400.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 133.75. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.75% and -58.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yext Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.23M, and float is at 110.13M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shin Ho, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Shin Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $4.97 per share for a total of $99310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47992.0 shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Shin Ho (General Counsel) sold a total of 5,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $5.36 per share for $30081.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67992.0 shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Distelburger Brian (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 8,198 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $43974.0. The insider now directly holds 3,107,156 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -35.85% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -43.09% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -43.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.