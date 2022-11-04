Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -55.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $25.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is 20.76% and 24.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock 14.04% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -70.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.41%.

The stock witnessed a 20.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.41%, and is 19.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $421.36M and $31.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.08% and -71.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.35M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 22.95%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klompas Neil A, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $20496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13276.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Josephson Neil (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $14.28 per share for $71386.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7119.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.43% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -59.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.