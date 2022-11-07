agilon health inc. (AGL) – The 43.21% Upside Potential Remains

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is -35.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.36 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.76% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 30.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.32, the stock is -16.72% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -10.31% at the moment leaves the stock -19.60% off its SMA200. AGL registered -31.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.98%.

The stock witnessed a -25.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.02%, and is -13.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $7.13B and $2.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 524.85. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.61% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.10% this year.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 407.34M, and float is at 406.32M with Short Float at 5.59%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kornitzer Benjamin,the company’sChief Med. & Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $19.53 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10426.0 shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) sold a total of 5,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $20.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10426.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Shaker Benjamin (Chief Markets Officer) disposed off 29,548 shares at an average price of $20.37 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 25,625 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).