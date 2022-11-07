American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -94.35% Change This Year

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -94.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 78.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 14.53% and -21.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -74.60% off its SMA200. AREB registered -92.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.11%.

The stock witnessed a -13.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.89%, and is 23.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 18.99% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.33. Distance from 52-week low is 39.13% and -95.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.74M, and float is at 4.66M with Short Float at 1.54%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -46.64% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -73.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.