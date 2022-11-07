Analysts suggest Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) could spike 18.65% in a year

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is -15.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $33.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.67% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.65% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.58% lower than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.66, the stock is 18.13% and 6.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 15.30% at the moment leaves the stock -1.25% off its SMA200. COLD registered -6.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.45%.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is 14.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $7.36B and $2.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 216.09. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.71% and -17.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.50M, and float is at 268.86M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOVOSEL THOMAS C. SEC filings show that NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $28.94 per share for a total of $75331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that NOVOSEL THOMAS Csold a total of 5,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $25.58 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2513.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Harron James Andrew (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.36 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,719 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).