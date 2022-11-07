Analysts suggest Aptiv PLC (APTV) could spike 38.6% in a year

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -40.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $180.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $91.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.01% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -22.04% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.63, the stock is 12.35% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing 6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.39% off its SMA200. APTV registered -44.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.13%.

The stock witnessed a 10.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $26.30B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 234.69 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.23% and -46.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $86.04 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $87.97 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 6,665 shares at an average price of $98.76 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 605,892 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 1.37% higher over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -52.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.