Analysts suggest Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) could spike 77.0% in a year

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -82.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.87 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is -8.52% and -19.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.5 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -59.28% off its SMA200. BITF registered -87.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.18%.

The stock witnessed a -19.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.37%, and is -15.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $245.76M and $254.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.07% and -90.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 180.19M with Short Float at 7.53%.