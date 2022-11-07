Analysts suggest Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) could spike 18.74% in a year

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -16.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $167.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $128.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.74% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.7% lower than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.01, the stock is 1.80% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. HLT registered -11.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.39%.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $35.56B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.78 and Fwd P/E is 23.29. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.92% and -22.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.50% this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 265.63M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHUYLER MATTHEW W. SEC filings show that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that SCHUYLER MATTHEW Wsold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $121.31 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M (Director) acquired 1,967 shares at an average price of $127.69 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 24,053 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -46.15% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is -9.22% lower over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -22.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.