Analysts suggest Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) could spike 66.43% in a year

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is -31.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $31.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is 4.71% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 7.86% at the moment leaves the stock -13.93% off its SMA200. MODG registered -34.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.11%.

The stock witnessed a -1.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.18%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.17 and Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -40.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.70M, and float is at 152.58M with Short Float at 7.22%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -45.20% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -45.40% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -85.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.