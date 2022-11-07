Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is -34.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 16.70% and 18.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 0.07% off its SMA200. ABUS registered -34.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.79%.

The stock witnessed a 28.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $369.75M and $33.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.84% and -60.77% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.75M, and float is at 109.63M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sofia Michael J.,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Sofia Michael J. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is trading -54.36% down over the past 12 months.