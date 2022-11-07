Are we looking at the next big move in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -56.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $19.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.68% off the consensus price target high of $30.08 offered by analysts, but current levels are -45.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.04, the stock is -4.74% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -25.04% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -60.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.68%.

The stock witnessed a -8.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.22%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.54% and -70.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 38 times.