Are we looking at the next big move in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -14.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $486.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $565.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $455.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $486.41, the stock is 1.11% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -5.09% off its SMA200. COST registered -5.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.37%.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.24%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $215.95B and $226.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.02 and Fwd P/E is 30.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.66% and -20.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.90M, and float is at 441.64M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Russell D,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Miller Russell D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $483.58 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11593.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Adamo Claudine (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $495.97 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5685.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, GALANTI RICHARD A (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $477.65 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 27,818 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -47.67% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.82% lower over the same period.