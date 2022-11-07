Are we looking at the next big move in Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)?

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is -64.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.63 and a high of $69.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLBE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.18% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 25.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.35, the stock is -8.16% and -20.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.31% off its SMA200. GLBE registered -61.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.18%.

The stock witnessed a -19.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.72%, and is -14.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) has around 473 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $305.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.99% and -67.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global-E Online Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1300.00% this year.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.89M, and float is at 124.52M with Short Float at 6.54%.