Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -8.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.53 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.39, the stock is 5.30% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -1.96% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -6.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.37%.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.67%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.77. Distance from 52-week low is 17.29% and -15.30% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 508.26M, and float is at 499.98M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $19.04 per share for a total of $47600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that HENSON MARY BETH (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $19.77 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.77 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 52,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).