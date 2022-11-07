AUR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Now

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is -82.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -6.68% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -42.55% off its SMA200. AUR registered -79.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.29%.

The stock witnessed a -18.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.17%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $145.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.45% and -88.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 315.43M with Short Float at 4.17%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.