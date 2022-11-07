Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AXTA Stock Is Going Next

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is -27.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.66 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.94% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -19.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.89, the stock is 4.51% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 4.28% at the moment leaves the stock -5.19% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -25.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.94%.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.19B and $4.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.60 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.63% and -29.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.60M, and float is at 219.07M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $49280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20320.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -32.13% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -29.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.