Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Is Down -9.20% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -9.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is 8.71% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 3.99% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -23.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.67%.

The stock witnessed a 13.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.92%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 114311 employees, a market worth around $31.70B and $17.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.32. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.62% and -24.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.58B, and float is at 6.03B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -27.88% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 2.07% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -3.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.