BRO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Now

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is -20.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.54% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.05% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.77, the stock is -6.84% and -9.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -11.65% off its SMA200. BRO registered -9.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.24%.

The stock witnessed a -10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.57%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 12023 employees, a market worth around $15.83B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.16 and Fwd P/E is 22.25. Distance from 52-week low is 5.41% and -24.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 277.20M, and float is at 216.10M with Short Float at 1.20%.

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $98910.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12884.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hays James Charles (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $58.90 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, BROWN HUGH M (Director) acquired 487 shares at an average price of $60.92 for $29668.0. The insider now directly holds 1,287 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 17.17% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is -4.26% lower over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is -0.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.