CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is -51.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.85 and a high of $155.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $63.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -30.81% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.79, the stock is 2.38% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -31.85% off its SMA200. KMX registered -58.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.70%.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.07%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 32647 employees, a market worth around $9.72B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.48% and -59.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.80M, and float is at 156.36M with Short Float at 9.00%.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cafritz Diane L,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & CHRO. SEC filings show that Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $94.75 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4988.0 shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Shamim Mohammad (EVP and CITO) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $93.91 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8769.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Cafritz Diane L (EVP, General Counsel & CHRO) disposed off 18,092 shares at an average price of $91.06 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 4,988 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -97.09% down over the past 12 months and IAA Inc. (IAA) that is -27.30% lower over the same period. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is -63.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.