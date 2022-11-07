CDAY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Now

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is -42.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.23 and a high of $125.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $63.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.71% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.56, the stock is 1.38% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. CDAY registered -50.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.33%.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.24%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 7462 employees, a market worth around $9.37B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.94. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.09% and -51.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 163.60% this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.75M, and float is at 151.57M with Short Float at 6.67%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong Christopher R,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Armstrong Christopher R sold 24,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Armstrong Christopher R (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 29,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $60.00 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Armstrong Christopher R (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 100,477 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).