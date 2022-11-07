Check out this: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -21.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.76% off the consensus price target high of $7.85 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $2.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 4.14% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. CRON registered -43.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.05%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.97%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $128.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -54.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 376.03M, and float is at 198.65M with Short Float at 6.58%.