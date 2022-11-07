Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -40.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.28% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.11% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.95, the stock is 6.42% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -12.47% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -24.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.30%.

The stock witnessed a 9.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.56%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7241 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.95 and Fwd P/E is 17.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -41.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.86M, and float is at 146.87M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $47.05 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $45.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79257.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, MOYLAN JAMES E JR (SVP Finance, CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $43.25 for $86500.0. The insider now directly holds 220,492 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -22.06% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 1.38% higher over the same period.