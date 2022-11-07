CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is -25.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.58 and a high of $256.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $170.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $170.67, the stock is -0.97% and -6.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -18.36% off its SMA200. CME registered -21.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.87%.

The stock witnessed a -2.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.28%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 3480 employees, a market worth around $61.26B and $4.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.28 and Fwd P/E is 20.49. Profit margin for the company is 55.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.46% and -33.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.64M, and float is at 357.80M with Short Float at 1.22%.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCourt Timothy Francis,the company’sSr MD Global Head Equity & FX. SEC filings show that McCourt Timothy Francis sold 97 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $189.29 per share for a total of $18361.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5334.0 shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that McCourt Timothy Francis (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold a total of 360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $190.77 per share for $68677.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5431.0 shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Vroman Ken (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $201.41 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 12,486 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is trading -29.23% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -12.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.