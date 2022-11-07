Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is -37.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.71 and a high of $209.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $129.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.46% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.04% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.05, the stock is 0.19% and -12.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -23.85% off its SMA200. CCI registered -28.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.78%.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.44%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $56.74B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.97 and Fwd P/E is 34.31. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.85% and -38.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 430.71M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12703.0 shares.

Crown Castle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Thornton Matthew III (Director) bought a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $123.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5761.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 699 shares at an average price of $173.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -28.18% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -2.43% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 21.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.