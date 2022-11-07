CubeSmart (CUBE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is -31.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.82 and a high of $57.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.24% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.21% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.91, the stock is -0.54% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -15.32% off its SMA200. CUBE registered -29.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.85%.

The stock witnessed a -2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.11%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 2892 employees, a market worth around $8.77B and $970.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.13 and Fwd P/E is 30.81. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -32.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.02M, and float is at 223.03M with Short Float at 2.82%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading -22.37% down over the past 12 months and Public Storage (PSA) that is -13.09% lower over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -22.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.