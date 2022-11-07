Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) – The 44.26% Upside Potential Remains

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -52.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $23.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 29.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is -7.55% and -17.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -37.42% off its SMA200. CWK registered -44.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.88%.

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.56%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.77 and Fwd P/E is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.05% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.50% this year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.60M, and float is at 162.89M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACKAY MICHELLE. SEC filings show that MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $14.64 per share for a total of $51240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50760.0 shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Robinson Nathanielsold a total of 15,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $17.58 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22580.0 shares of the CWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 2,156,391 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $39.66 million. The insider now directly holds 25,717,475 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK).