DOYU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Now

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is -61.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -0.23% and -14.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -33.70% off its SMA200. DOYU registered -67.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.62%.

The stock witnessed a -8.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.82%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $327.79M and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.00. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -74.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.60% this year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 318.27M, and float is at 317.29M with Short Float at 4.74%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -38.27% lower over the past 12 months. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is -70.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.