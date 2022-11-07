Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.18% Change This Year

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -8.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $175.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $154.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.1%.

Currently trading at $158.69, the stock is 11.48% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 10.49% off its SMA200. ETN registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.74%.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 85947 employees, a market worth around $62.55B and $19.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.56 and Fwd P/E is 19.18. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -9.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.00M, and float is at 396.79M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faria Joao V, the company’s insider below. SEC filings show that Faria Joao V sold 3,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $156.60 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69166.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Okray Thomas B sold a total of 6,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $156.25 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Hopgood Daniel Roy disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $151.70 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 7,593 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -22.94% down over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 39.38% higher over the same period.