Equity Residential (EQR) down -32.31% since start of the year

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is -32.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.06 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.52% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.83% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.26, the stock is -3.16% and -10.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -21.31% off its SMA200. EQR registered -26.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.89%.

The stock witnessed a -4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.13%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $23.07B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.09 and Fwd P/E is 38.17. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.00% and -35.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.85M, and float is at 369.46M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Scott,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Fenster Scott sold 1,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $80.03 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24927.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $80.00 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25236.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Fenster Scott (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 24,927 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -28.42% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -29.01% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -23.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.