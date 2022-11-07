FA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider First Advantage Corporation (FA) Now

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) is -46.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $24.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is -24.35% and -25.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -18.44% at the moment leaves the stock -32.86% off its SMA200. FA registered -49.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.62%.

The stock witnessed a -24.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.38%, and is -29.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $796.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.41 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.50% and -58.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

First Advantage Corporation (FA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Advantage Corporation (FA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Advantage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.20% this year.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.75M, and float is at 147.94M with Short Float at 1.66%.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at First Advantage Corporation (FA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SLTA V (GP), L.L.C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 83,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $19.48 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

First Advantage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. (Director) sold a total of 60,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $19.34 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8337.0 shares of the FA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. (Director) disposed off 15,786,333 shares at an average price of $19.30 for $304.68 million. The insider now directly holds 94,947,680 shares of First Advantage Corporation (FA).

First Advantage Corporation (FA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) that is -40.20% lower over the same period. Sterling Check Corp. (STER) is -38.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.