Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -66.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $66.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.75% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 29.14% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.84, the stock is -3.42% and -14.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -32.65% off its SMA200. FATE registered -66.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.88%.

The stock witnessed a -14.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.89%, and is -8.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $68.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.02% and -70.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 95.46M with Short Float at 22.81%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dulac Edward J III,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $29.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $32.08 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Wolchko J Scott (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $32.88 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 431,546 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 19.98% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 31.33% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -7.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.