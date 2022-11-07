Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is -15.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.47 and a high of $79.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $62.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16%.

Currently trading at $64.59, the stock is 5.07% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 5.21% off its SMA200. FTV registered -17.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.27%.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.33%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $22.84B and $5.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.54 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.10% and -19.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.20M, and float is at 348.54M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPOON ALAN G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPOON ALAN G bought 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $58.25 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98861.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $64.43 per share for $69584.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41170.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 118 shares at an average price of $64.43 for $7603.0. The insider now directly holds 2,601 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -8.31% down over the past 12 months and Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) that is -11.94% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -13.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.