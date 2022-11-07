Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) – The 49.85% Upside Potential Remains

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -44.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.02 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $10.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.77% off the consensus price target high of $16.52 offered by analysts, but current levels are 31.02% higher than the price target low of $7.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is -1.40% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -38.68% off its SMA200. TV registered -51.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.91%.

The stock witnessed a -3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.55%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37463 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.67 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 71.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.79% and -56.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.91M, and float is at 365.96M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -60.98% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -41.52% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is 11.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.