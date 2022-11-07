H&R Block Inc. (HRB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is 68.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.08 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.98% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -59.04% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.76, the stock is -0.96% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 16.69% off its SMA200. HRB registered 61.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.09%.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.12%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.52 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.61% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&R Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 571.80% this year.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.63M, and float is at 156.74M with Short Float at 7.69%.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at H&R Block Inc. (HRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orosco Karen A,the company’sPres., Global Consumer Tax & S. SEC filings show that Orosco Karen A sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89733.0 shares.

H&R Block Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Bowen Tony G (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 64,741 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $48.35 per share for $3.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79794.0 shares of the HRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Logerwell Kellie J (VP & Chief Acct Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $48.77 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 18,791 shares of H&R Block Inc. (HRB).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is trading -42.27% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -46.16% lower over the same period. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -8.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.