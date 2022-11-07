Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) a good stock to buy now?

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is 71.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.88 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.82, the stock is 9.80% and 15.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 22.52% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 60.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.14%.

The stock witnessed a 17.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.10%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1073 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $8.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.02 and Fwd P/E is 20.03. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.02% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 482.00M, and float is at 250.05M with Short Float at 5.54%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Benjamin D,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Lamb Benjamin D sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $9.47 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and COO) sold a total of 148,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $9.36 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and COO) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds 935,090 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading 60.66% up over the past 12 months and NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is 2.22% higher over the same period. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 15.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.