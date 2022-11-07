Is The Wendy’s Company (WEN) a good stock to buy now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -14.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -7.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.43, the stock is 1.79% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 0.76% off its SMA200. WEN registered -9.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.85%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.07 and Fwd P/E is 20.74. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.59% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.67M, and float is at 194.57M with Short Float at 3.06%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 8.35% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -18.10% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -22.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.