Is Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) a good stock to buy now?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) is -90.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -1.40% and -36.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -27.51% at the moment leaves the stock -67.34% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -30.54% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.96%, and is 8.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $17.51M and $0.11M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.81% and -94.28% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.50% this year.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.37M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 0.92%.