Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.81% Upside

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.11, the stock is 14.52% and 13.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 5.34% at the moment leaves the stock 4.64% off its SMA200. KRG registered -1.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.49%.

The stock witnessed a 18.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.89%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $631.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.56% and -9.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.80% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.07M, and float is at 217.25M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORSKI GERALD M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GORSKI GERALD M sold 11,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47592.0 shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Kite John A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $20.93 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the KRG stock.