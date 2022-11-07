Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) – The 23.2% Upside Potential Remains

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -43.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.79 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is -4.18% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. LESL registered -40.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.57%.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.99%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.08% and -44.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-330.10%).

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.94M, and float is at 175.88M with Short Float at 17.85%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gazaway Brad. SEC filings show that Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $14.82 per share for a total of $49425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LaBode Moyo (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold a total of 4,696 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $17.48 per share for $82086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11554.0 shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Weddell Steven M acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.80 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,411,377 shares of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL).