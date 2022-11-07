MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is -6.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.36 and a high of $104.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $73.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.69% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.72% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.65, the stock is 19.64% and 15.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 17.16% at the moment leaves the stock 9.77% off its SMA200. MTZ registered -3.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.49%.

The stock witnessed a 28.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is 12.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $6.67B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.96% and -16.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.44M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 5.48%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -28.17% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -21.40% lower over the same period. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is -16.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.