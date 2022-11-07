Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) – The 16.46% Upside Potential Remains

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -11.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.28% off the consensus price target high of $7.81 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.12% lower than the price target low of $4.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is 4.77% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -13.49% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -14.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.86%.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.23%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 135049 employees, a market worth around $64.34B and $21.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.83% and -28.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.59B, and float is at 12.20B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -27.13% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -28.06% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -18.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.