MOMO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Now

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $44.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.09% off the consensus price target high of $137.98 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 84.38% higher than the price target low of $34.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is 13.50% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 8.43% at the moment leaves the stock -3.62% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -52.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.25%.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is 15.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $959.36M and $1.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.64. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.49% and -56.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.39M, and float is at 153.26M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -23.31% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -23.35% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -64.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.