Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.78 and a high of $99.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $91.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.85% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -11.3% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.94, the stock is 8.19% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock 11.63% off its SMA200. MNST registered 11.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.00%.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 4092 employees, a market worth around $51.26B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.79 and Fwd P/E is 32.69. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.45% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 528.62M, and float is at 373.73M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY THOMAS J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $93.92 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25777.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that KELLY THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $92.52 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19433.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, SACKS RODNEY C (Chairman and Co-CEO) disposed off 65,682 shares at an average price of $90.25 for $5.93 million. The insider now directly holds 244,562 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 4.70% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 8.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.