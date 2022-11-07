NatWest Group plc (NWG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -10.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is 3.63% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.17% off its SMA200. NWG registered -5.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.09%.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.40%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $26.34B and $12.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.47% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.92B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.09%.